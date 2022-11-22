Bank of America Begins Coverage on Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 3.4 %

SILK stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,506 shares of company stock worth $3,422,494. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

