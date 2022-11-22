Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$156.00 at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.34.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$132.33. 455,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$124.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$127.33. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$113.73 and a 12 month high of C$154.47. The company has a market cap of C$89.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.2100011 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

