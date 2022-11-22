Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of BOTJ stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

