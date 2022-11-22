Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of BOTJ stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.
About Bank of the James Financial Group
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
