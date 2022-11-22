Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2434 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPHLY opened at 34.81 on Tuesday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a fifty-two week low of 28.97 and a fifty-two week high of 40.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 31.78.
About Bank of the Philippine Islands
