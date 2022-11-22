Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2434 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPHLY opened at 34.81 on Tuesday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a fifty-two week low of 28.97 and a fifty-two week high of 40.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 31.78.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

