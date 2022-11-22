Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $25,976.06 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 55.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.87 or 0.08003249 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00465476 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,617.04 or 0.28558866 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

