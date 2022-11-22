Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 17,876 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 329.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1 %

PH stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

