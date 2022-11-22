Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 332,584 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,584 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned approximately 2.80% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 74,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.98. 284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.36. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

