Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $18.84 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.5% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 488.8% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.70 on Tuesday, hitting $529.07. 36,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.79 and a 200 day moving average of $497.38.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

