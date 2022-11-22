Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in 3M by 1,026.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

MMM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,505. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.34.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

