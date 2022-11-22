Bar Harbor Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Danaher by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.22. 41,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.55. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.