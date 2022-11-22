Bar Harbor Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,000. Texas Pacific Land comprises about 1.0% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $94.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,621.46. 816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,606. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,811.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

