Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 2,350 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.16. 39,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,859. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.00.

