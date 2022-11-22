Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,852,674. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.44. The firm has a market cap of $172.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

