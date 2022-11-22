Barclays Boosts Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target to €17.50

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from €16.00 ($16.33) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,823. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

