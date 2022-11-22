Barclays Increases M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 205

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 205 ($2.42) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of M&G from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&G from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 195 ($2.31) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.81.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Price Performance

M&G stock remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.