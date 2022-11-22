Barclays Increases Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target to 435.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from 415.00 to 435.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Topdanmark A/S Price Performance
Shares of TPDKY remained flat at $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. Topdanmark A/S has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $6.06.
Topdanmark A/S Company Profile
