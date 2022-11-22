Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Raymond James

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

