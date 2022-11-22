BBR Partners LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.28. 726,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,884,264. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

