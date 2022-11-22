BBR Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 488.8% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.63 on Tuesday, reaching $528.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $490.79 and its 200 day moving average is $497.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

