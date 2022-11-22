BBR Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. 167,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,246,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $274.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

