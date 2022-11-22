BBR Partners LLC Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BBR Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,116 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 104,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,502,477. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

