BBR Partners LLC Purchases 295 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

BBR Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42.

