BBR Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

AR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. 55,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,806,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 3.55. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $48.80.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

