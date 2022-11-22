BBR Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.71. 11,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.47.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.