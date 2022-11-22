BBR Partners LLC Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BBR Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $120.86. The stock had a trading volume of 83,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,272. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

