BBR Partners LLC Sells 1,957 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,258,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 596,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,282,238. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36.

