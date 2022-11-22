Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 18,615 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,615 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $227.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.35. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

