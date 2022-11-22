Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 238,431 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,431 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

