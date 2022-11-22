Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 749 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 259.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FedEx by 26.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,706 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $173.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

