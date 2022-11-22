Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,007 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.2% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 637,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,784,000 after acquiring an additional 140,360 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.9% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 46,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $197.69. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.