Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,782 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC stock opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

