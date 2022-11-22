Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,384 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,846,000 after purchasing an additional 565,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

NYSE SO opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.