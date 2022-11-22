Beck Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 556.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 154,266 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Enerplus worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. 59,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,342. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

