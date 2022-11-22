Beck Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 45.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after purchasing an additional 604,819 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.68. The company had a trading volume of 51,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,425. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average of $194.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

