Beck Capital Management LLC Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. 26,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,739. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

