Beck Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 105.9% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.60 and its 200 day moving average is $429.85. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $328.20 and a 12-month high of $494.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

