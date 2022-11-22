Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $5.42 Million in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 328,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 2.4% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,334,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 248.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 241,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 43.7% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. 151,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,800,754. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

