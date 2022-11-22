Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,546 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Ovintiv makes up approximately 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 12.2% during the second quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 69.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 148.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ovintiv Trading Up 2.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of OVV traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.92. 106,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,807. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.