Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.6% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,702,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,163,417. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:STZ traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.43.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

