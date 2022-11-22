Beck Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,719 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

