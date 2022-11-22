Beck Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.05. 3,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,873. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

