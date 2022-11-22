Beck Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 217,089 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.91. 52,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363,231. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.