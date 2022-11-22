Beldex Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.84 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Beldex has a market cap of $136.03 million and $1.84 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.77 or 0.06982871 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00075747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00023008 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

