Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $45.73 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $45.73 million and $241,125.16 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

