Berenberg Bank Trims Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Target Price to €98.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €100.00 ($102.04) to €98.00 ($100.00) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($133.67) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arkema from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($81.63) to €79.00 ($80.61) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arkema from €91.00 ($92.86) to €88.00 ($89.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.53. 5,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. Arkema has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $152.18.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

