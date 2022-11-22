Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35, RTT News reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BBY stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 376,569 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,894 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,182 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 36,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.31.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

