Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,520.71 ($17.98).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.19) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday.

Big Yellow Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 1,137 ($13.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 938.50 ($11.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,760 ($20.81). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,107.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,243.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.61.

Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 22.30 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson acquired 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($13.30) per share, for a total transaction of £249,997.50 ($295,610.15). In related news, insider James Gibson acquired 22,222 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($13.30) per share, for a total transaction of £249,997.50 ($295,610.15). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($13.41) per share, for a total transaction of £249,480 ($294,998.23). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,849 shares of company stock valued at $74,959,702.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Recommended Stories

