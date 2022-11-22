Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.72. Biocept has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.40.
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
