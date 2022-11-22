Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.72. Biocept has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biocept

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Stories

