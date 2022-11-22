Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 2,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 54,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Birks Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

