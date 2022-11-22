Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Hits $9.45 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $151.57 million and approximately $257,408.34 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.45 or 0.00057347 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,471.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.00687886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00237769 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00056168 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001209 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.14823815 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $228,517.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.